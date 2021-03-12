WATCH: Joe Biden's full speech on anniversary of COVID pandemic

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10370524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On Thursday, President Joe Biden marked the administration of the 50 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine since his swearing-in. The moment came days after the nation reached the devastating milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths and ahead of a meeting with the nation's governors on plans to speed the distribution even further.