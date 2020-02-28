WATCH LIVE: ABC7's California election coverage special

WATCH LIVE: Get the latest results in real-time for other states' primary elections
Here's a look at election results from California's Democratic presidential primary, statewide races and races being contested around the Bay Area.
PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
3.9% of precincts reporting
Bernie Sanders: 301,973 votes - 28.7%
Michael Bloomberg: 195,173 votes - 18.6%
Joe Biden: 178,581 votes - 17.0%
Pete Buttigieg: 115,198 votes - 11.0%
Elizabeth Warren: 126,482 votes - 12.0%
Amy Klobuchar: 53,580 votes - 5.1%
Tom Steyer: 44,353 votes - 4.2%
Andrew Yang: 14,901 votes - 1.4%
Tulsi Gabbard: 7,704 votes - 0.7%
Julian Castro: 3,211 votes - 0.3%
Michael Bennet: 1,514 votes - 0.1%
Cory Booker: 1,719 votes - 0.2%
Marianne Williamson: 1,513 votes - 0.1%
Roque De La Fuente III: 1,262 votes - 0.1%
John Delaney: 912 votes - 0.1%
Joe Sestak: 651 votes - 0.1%
Michael Ellinger: 538 votes - 0.1%
Mosie Boyd: 421 votes - 0.0%
Mark Greenstein: 603 votes - 0.1%
Deval Patrick: 518 votes - 0.0%
PRESIDENT: CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
4% of precincts reporting
Donald Trump (i): 627,115 votes - 92.9%
Bill Weld: 16,863 votes - 2.5%
Joe Walsh: 16,019 votes - 2.4%
Roque De La Fuente: 5,724 votes - 0.8%
Matthew Matern: 3,980 votes - 0.6%
Robert Ardini: 3,558 votes - 0.5%
Zoltan Istvan: 2,053 votes - 0.3%
STATEWIDE:
* Denotes projected winner
0% of precincts reporting
Proposition 13 - Fund School Facilities
8.3% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,038,659 votes - 41.7%
NO: 1,453,771 votes - 58.3%
BAY AREA
U.S. House of Representatives
Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election
District 2 - Marin County:
1.5% of precincts reporting
Jared Huffman (i): 32,257 votes - 64.9%
Dale K. Mensing: 11,606 votes - 23.4%
Rachel Moniz: 3,220 votes - 6.5%
Melissa Bradley: 1,991 votes - 4.0%
Charles "Wally" Coppock: 603 votes - 1.2%
District 3 - Solano County:
0% of precincts reporting
John Garamendi (i): 19,122 votes - 56.5%
Sean Feucht: 4,821 votes - 14.3%
Tamika Hamilton: 9,873 votes - 29.2%
District 5 - Contra Costa & Napa Counties:
24.9% of precincts reporting
Mike Thompson (i): 31,036 votes - 65.7%
Jason Kishineff: 1,177 votes - 2.5%
John Wesley Tyler: 3,368 votes - 7.1%
Scott Giblin: 11,634 votes - 24.6%
District 9 - Contra Costa County:
0% of precincts reporting
Jerry McNerney (i): votes - percent
Antonio C. "Tony" Amador: votes - percent
William Martinek: votes - percent
District 11 - Contra Costa County:
0% of precincts reporting
Mark DeSaulnier (i): 49,018 votes - 66.7%
Nisha Sharma: 20,115 votes - 27.4%
Michael Ernest Kerr: 4,366 votes - 5.9%
District 12 - San Francisco County:
0% of precincts reporting
Nancy Pelosi (i): 42,572 votes - 70.1%
Shahid Buttar: 6,453 votes - 10.6%
John Dennis: 7,632 votes - 12.6%
Agatha Bacelar: 895 votes - 1.5%
Tom Gallagher: 1,366 votes - 2.3%
District 13 - Alameda County:
0% of precincts reporting
Barbara Lee (i): 30,785 votes - 85.6%%
Nikka Piterman: 5,163 votes - 14.4%
District 14 - San Francisco & San Mateo Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Jackie Speier (i): 61,428 votes - 71.3%
Eric Taylor: 2,631 - 3.1%
Ran S. Petel: 19,068 votes - 22.1%
Cristos Goodrow: 2,976 votes - 3.5%
District 15 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Eric Swalwell (i): 20,640 votes - 55.1%
Samantha Campbell: 2,577 votes - 6.9%
Don J. Grundmann: 503 votes - 1.3%
Alison Hayden: 8,450 votes - 8,450%
Austin E. Intal: 338 votes - 0.9%
Peter Yuan Liu: 3,911 votes - 10.4%
Tuan Phan: 1,045 votes - 2.8%
District 17 - Alameda & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Ro Khanna (i): 4,634 votes - 57.8%
Joe Dehn: 189 votes - 2.4%
Stephen Forbes: 813 votes - 10.3%
Ritesh Tandon: 2,242 votes - 28.5%
District 18 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Anna G. Eshoo (i): 15,050 votes - 62.3%
Rishi Kumar: 2,612 votes - 10.8%
Richard B. Fox: 3,459 votes - 14.3%
Phil Reynolds: 2,555 votes - 10.6%
Bob Goodwyn: 485 votes - 2.0%
District 19 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Zoe Lofgren (i): votes - percent
Ignacio Cruz: votes - percent
Jason Mallory: votes - percent
Ivan Torres: votes - percent
Justin James Aguilera: votes - percent
District 20 - Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, & Monterey Counties:
3.3% of precincts reporting
Jimmy Panetta (i): 48,675 votes - 64.1%
Jeff Gorman: 20,590 votes - 27.1%
Adam Bolanos Scow: 6,657 votes - 8.8%
State Senate
Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election
District 3 - Contra Costa, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Sacramento, & Yolo Counties:
40.1% of precincts reporting
Bill Dodd (i): 69,201 votes - 100%
District 7 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Steve Glazer (i): 45,978 votes - 49.2%
Julie Mobley: 30,315 votes - 32.4%
Marisol Rubio: 17,248 votes - 18.4%
District 9 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Nancy Skinner (i): 44,444 votes - 100%
District 11 - San Franicsco & San Mateo Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Scott Wiener (i): 43,855 votes - 55.8%
Jackie Fielder: 21,028 votes - 26.7%
Erin Smith: 13,761 votes - 17.5%
District 13 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Sally J. Lieber: 8,970 votes - 11.1%
Mike Brownrigg: 10,738 votes - 13.3%
Shelly Masur: 13,694 votes - 17%
Alexander Glew: 19,886 votes - 24.7%
Josh Becker: 14,721 votes - 18.3%
Annie Oliva: 10,857 votes - 13.5%
John H. Webster: 1,654 votes - 2.1%
District 15 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Johnny Khamis: votes - percent
Ann M. Ravel: votes - percent
Dave Cortese: votes - percent
Nora Campos: votes - percent
Ken Del Valle: votes - percent
Robert Howell: votes - percent
Tim Gildersleeve: votes - percent
District 17 - Santa Clara, Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Vicki Nohrden: 11,652 votes - 35%
John M. Nevill: 797 votes - 2.4%
John Laird: 15,609 votes - 46.9%
Maria Cadenas: 5,205 votes - 15.6%
State Assembly
Top 2 advance to November 2020 Election
District 4 - Napa, Lake, Yolo, Colusa, Sonoma & Solano Counties:
34.6% of precincts reporting
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (i): 13,911 votes - 54.2%
Sophia Racke: 1,938 votes - 7.5%
Matthew Nelson: 9,827 votes - 38.3%
District 10 - Marin & Sonoma Counties:
3.6% of precincts reporting
Marc Levine (i): 21,603 votes - 60.3%
Ron Sondergaard: 8,078 votes - 22.6%
Ted Cabral: 802 votes - 2.2%
Veronica "Roni" Jacobi: 5,338 votes - 14.9%
District 11 - Contra Costa, Sacramento, & Solano Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Jim Frazier (i): 34,943 votes - 100%
District 14 - Contra Costa & Solano Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Tim Grayson (i): 30,461 votes - 64%
Janell Elizabeth Proctor: 14,061 votes - 29.5%
Cassandra Devereaux: 3,100 votes - 6.5%
District 15 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Buffy Wicks (i): 25,642 votes - 77.6%
Sara Brink: 2,657 votes - 8%
Jeanne M. Solnordal: 4,740 votes - 14.3%
District 16 - Alameda & Contra Costa Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Rebecca Bauer-Kahn (i): 31,249 votes - 60.7%
Joseph A. Rubay: 20,210 votes - 39.3%
District 17-San Francisco County:
0% of precincts reporting
David Chiu (i) 29,389 votes - 100%
District 18 - Alameda County:
0% of precincts reporting
Rob Bonta (i): 15,189 votes - 80.5%
Stephen Slauson: 3,675 votes - 19.5%
District 19-San Francisco & San Mateo Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Phil Ting (i): 30,455 votes - 75.1%
John McDonnell: 10,117 votes - 24.9%
District 20 - Alameda County:
0% of precincts reporting
Bill Quirk (i): 7,351 votes - 46.7%
Vipan Singh Bajwa: 1,316 votes - 8.4%
Son Nguyen: 4,478 votes - 28.4%
Alexis Villalobos: 2,600 votes - 16.5%
District 22- San Mateo County:
0% of precincts reporting
Kevin Mullin (i): 45,060 votes - 69.4%
Bridget Mahoney: 9,486 votes - 14.6%
Mark Gilham: 10,390 votes - 16.0%
District 24 - San Mateo & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Marc Berman (i): 10,708 votes - 66.5%
Peter Ohtaki: 4,682 votes - 29.1%
Kennita Watson: 705 votes - 4.4%
District 25 - Alameda & Santa Clara Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Bob Brunton: 1,780 votes - 29.6%
Jim Canova: 228 votes - 3.8%
Natasha Gupta: 755 votes - 12.5%
Anne Kepner: 638 votes - 10.6%
Alex Lee: 827 votes - 13.7%
Carmen Montano: 425 votes - 7.1%
Anthony Phan: 244 votes - 4.1%
Roman Reed: 404 votes - 6.7%
Anna E. Song: 717 votes - 11.9%
District 27 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Ash Kalra (i): votes - percent
G. Burt Lancaster: votes - percent
District 28 - Santa Clara County:
0% of precincts reporting
Evan Low (i): votes - percent
Sam Ross: votes - percent
Carlos Rafael Cruz: votes - percent
District 29 - Santa Clara, Montery & Santa Cruz Counties:
0% of precincts reporting
Mark Stone (i): 36,794 votes - 69.8%
Shomir Banerjee: 15,920 votes - 30.2%
District 30 - Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito & Monterey Counties:
6.3% of precincts reporting
Robert Rivas (i): 16,823 votes - 64.3%
Gregory Swett: 9,359 votes - 35.7%
Alameda County
Measure A
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,011 votes - 56.19%
NO: 2,348 votes - 43.81%
Measure B
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 717 votes - 77.26%
NO: 211 votes - 22.74%
Measure C
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 41,676 votes - 55.69%
NO: 33,159 votes - 44.31%
Measure D
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 3,871 votes - 62.74%
NO: 2,299 votes - 37.26%
Measure E
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,794 votes - 74.33%
NO: 1,656 votes - 25.67%
Measure F
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 495 votes - 67.26%
NO: 241 votes - 32.74%
Measure G
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,635 votes - 74.90%
NO: 1,553 votes - 25.10%
Measure H
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,848 votes - 78.16%
NO: 1,355 votes - 21.84%
Measure I
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,359 votes - 56.86%
NO: 1,790 votes - 43.14%
Measure J
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,584 votes - 52.04%
NO: 1,460 votes - 47.96%
Measure K
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 534 votes - 68.03%
NO: 251 votes - 31.97%
Measure L
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,399 votes - 50.42%
NO: 4,325 votes - 49.58%
Measure M
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 2,981 votes - 54.67%
NO: 2,472 votes - 45.33%
Measure N
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,630 votes - 53.41%
NO: 1,422 votes - 46.59 %
Measure O
0% of precincts reporting
YES: votes - percent
NO: votes - percent
Measure P
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 4,597 votes - 65.32 %
NO: 2,441 votes - 34.68 %
Measure Q
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 10,438 votes - 60.99%
NO: 6,677 votes - 39.01%
Measure R
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 10,386 votes - 72.75%
NO: 4,870 votes - 31.92%
Measure S
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 10,386 votes - 68.08%
NO: 4,870 votes - 31.92%
Measure T
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,099 votes - 78.39%
NO: 303 votes - 21.61%
Measure U
0% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,706 votes - 62.31%
NO: 1,032 votes - 37.69%
Contra Costa County
0% of precincts reporting
Measure A - Pleasant Hill Rec & Park Bonds (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 2,700 votes - 55.84%
NO: 2,135 votes - 44.16%
Measure J - Contra Costa Transportation Tax
YES: 58,067 votes - 48.12%
NO: 57,222 votes - 51.88%
Measure L - Lafayette School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 3,121 votes - 68.37%
NO: 1,444 votes - 31.63%
Measure M - Moraga School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 1,654 votes - 62.32%
NO: 1,000 votes - 37.68%
Measure R - West Contra Costa School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 9,427 votes - 52.12%
NO: 8.659 votes - 47.88%
Measure T - Antioch School Parcel Tax (55% Voter approval)
YES: 1,533 votes - 50.96%
NO: 1,475 votes - 49.04%
Measure Y - Danville Open Space Development
YES: 3,579 votes - 50.3%
NO: 3,537 votes - 49.7%
Marin County
7.64% of precincts reporting
Measure A - Novato Unified School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 4,413 votes -
NO: 4,767 votes -
Measure B - Tamalpais Union Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 10,093 votes -
NO: 7,911 votes -
Measure C - Marin Wildfire Prevention Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 22,364 votes -
NO: 12,974 votes -
Measure D - San Geronimo Valley Golf Course
YES: 16,230 votes -
NO: 19,864 votes -
Measure E - Belvedere Wildfire Prevention
YES: 371 votes -
NO: 104 votes -
Measure F - Ross School Permits
YES: 225 votes -
NO: 201 votes -
Measure G - Marinwood Community Appropriations
YES: 492 votes -
NO: 193 votes -
Measure H - Marinwood Community Appropriations
YES: 493 votes -
NO: 193 votes -
Measure J - Ridgewood Avenue Road Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 7 votes -
NO: 3 votes -
Measure I - Sonoma / Marin Area Rail Transit District (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 18,835 votes -
NO: 18,430 votes -
Napa County
98.82% of precincts reporting
Measure K - Open Space & Parks Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 12,701 votes - 58.89%
NO: 8,866 votes - 41.11%
San Francisco County
0% of precincts reporting
Prop A - City College Job Training, Repair, & Earthquake Safety
YES: 44,171 votes - 65.23%
NO: 23,546 votes - 34.77%
Prop B - Earthquake Safety & Response Bond
YES: 52,707 votes - 77.47%
NO: 15,329 votes - 22.53%
Prop C - City Retiree Health Benefits & Housing
YES: 40,942 votes - 61.81%
NO: 25,295 votes - 38.19%
Prop D - Vacancy Tax
YES: 42,408 votes - 63.15%
NO: 24,749 votes - 36.85%
Prop E - Limits on Office Development
YES: 34,462 votes - 52.08%
NO: 31,706 votes - 47.92%
San Mateo County
0% of precincts reporting
Measure M - La Honda-Pescadero Unified Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 360 votes - 65.22%
NO: 192 votes - 34.78%
Measure J - Jefferson Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 9,343 votes - 59.34%
NO: 6,402 votes - 40.66%
Measure L - San Mateo Union High School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 17,090 votes - 51.49%
NO: 16,100 votes - 48.51%
Measure K - Brisbane School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 648 votes - 54.27%
NO: 546 votes - 45.73%
Measure N - San Carlos School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 3,747 votes - 67.50%
NO: 1,804 votes - 32.50%
Measure O - Burlingame Elementary School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 2,775 votes - 55.58%
NO: 2,218 votes - 44.42%
Measure P - Portola Valley School Parcel Tax (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 937 votes - 62.72%
NO: 557 votes - 37.28%
Santa Clara County
0% of precincts reporting
Measure A
YES: 2,108 votes - 37.47%
NO: 3,518 votes - 62.53%
Measure B
YES: 6,982 votes - 61.40%
NO: 4,390 votes - 38.60%
Measure C
YES: 3,632 votes - 40.35%
NO: 5,369 votes - 59.65%
Measure D
YES: 2,439 votes - 35.32%
NO: 4,467 votes - 64.68%
Measure E
YES: 42,601 votes - 51.29%
NO: 40,456 votes - 48.71%
Measure G (55% Voter approval)
YES: 22,156 votes - 54.57%
NO: 18,448 votes - 45.43%
Measure H (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 22,764 votes - 57.11%
NO: 17,098 votes - 42.89%
Measure I (55% Voter approval)
YES: 3,122 votes - 37.69%
NO: 5,162 votes - 62.31%
Measure J (55% Voter approval)
YES: 21,663 votes - 52.09%
NO: 19,922 votes - 47.91%
Measure K (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 12,514 votes - 55.09%
NO: 10,200 votes - 44.91%
Measure L (55% Voter approval)
YES: 6 votes - 28.57%
NO: 15 votes - 71.43%
Measure M (55% Voter approval)
YES: 2,470 votes - 55.63%
NO: 1,970 votes - 44.37%
Measure N (55% Voter approval)
YES: 2 votes - 9.52%
NO: 19 votes - 90.48%
Measure O (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 7,399 votes - 54.61%
NO: 6,149 votes - 45.39%
Measure P (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 5,380 votes - 57.03%
NO: 4,054 votes - 42.97%
Measure Q (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 2,843 votes - 53.39%
NO: 2,482 votes - 46.61%
Measure R (55% Voter approval)
YES: 4,045 votes - 65.28%
NO: 2,151 votes - 34.72%
Measure S (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 4,803 votes - 50.81%
NO: 4,650 votes - 49.19%%
Measure T (55% Voter approval)
YES: 3,770 votes - 63.06%
NO: 2,208 votes - 36.94%
Measure U (55% Voter approval)
YES: 3,943 votes - 56.50%
NO: 3,036 votes - 43.50%
Measure V (55% Voter approval)
YES: 4,897 votes - 51.29%
NO: 4,650 votes - 48.71%
Solano County
0% of precincts reporting
Measure E - Los Rios Community College School Bond (55% Voter approval)
YES: 9 votes - 64.29%
NO: 5 votes - 35.71%
Measure G - Davis Public Schools Teaching Excellence Act (2/3 Voter approval)
YES: 10 votes - 66.67%
NO: 5 votes - 33.33%
Sonoma County
Measure A - Geyseville Unified School Bond (55% Voter approval)
81.71% of precincts reporting
YES: 143 votes - 50.35%
NO: 141 votes - 49.65%
Measure B - West Sonoma County School Parcel Tax (55% Voter approval)
85.71% of precincts reporting
YES: 5,489 votes - 61.02%
NO: 3,506 votes - 38.98%
Measure C - Bellevue Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
79.41% of precincts reporting
YES: 901 votes - 52.78%
NO: 806 votes - 47.22%
Measure D - Roseland School School Bonds (55% Voter approval)
83.33% of precincts reporting
YES: 392 votes - 53.85%
NO: 336 votes - 46.15%
Measure E - Sebastopol Union School Bonds (55% Voter approval)
75% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,203 votes - 57.61%
NO: 885 votes - 42.39%
Measure F - West Side Union School Bond (55% Voter approval)
71.43% of precincts reporting
YES: 111 votes - 55.50%
NO: 89 votes - 44.50%
Measure G - Wildfire Prevention Sales Tax (55% Voter approval)
89.73% of precincts reporting
YES: 42,056 votes - 59.53%
NO: 28,595 votes - 40.47%
Measure H - City of Healdsburg Housing (55% Voter approval)
80% of precincts reporting
YES: 1,149 votes - 63.45%
NO: 662 votes - 36.55%
Measure I - Sonoma / Marin Area Rail Transit District (2/3 Voter approval)
89.73% of precincts reporting
YES: 33,533 votes - 47.42%
NO: 37,181 votes - 52.58%
For full coverage on the 2020 presidential election, visit this page.
