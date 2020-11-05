2020 US presidential election: Live ballot count in Maricopa County

The current live stream above is a look at ballot counting at the Maricopa County Elections Department in Arizona. The department has live video feeds inside to provide the public access to the elections process.
- LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: A look at presidential race, CA, Bay Area
- LIVE UPDATES: Results and latest from across US and in CA, Bay Area
- LIVE UPDATES: Trump and Biden race to 270 electoral votes
- Why is it taking so long to count votes? The answer is simple
- Here's when we may know the winner of the presidential election
- A tie? Here's what happens if Trump, Biden both get 269 electoral votes
- Who will win the 2020 election? Here are the paths to victory
- Trump sues states laying ground for contesting election outcome
Get the latest updates on the 2020 presidential election as well as California and Bay Area races below.
Here are the latest Election 2020 results:
(Bookmark this page to check back and get a live look as races are called)
NATIONAL RESULTS:
LIVE: President & U.S. Congress: National view
LIVE: President: California view
LIVE: U.S. Congress: California view
LIVE: Arizona presidential results
LIVE: Connecticut election results
LIVE: Delaware election results
LIVE: Florida election results
LIVE: Georgia election results
LIVE: Illinois election results
LIVE: Indiana election results
LIVE: Michigan election results
LIVE: New Jersey election results
LIVE: New York election results
LIVE: North Carolina election results
LIVE: Ohio election results
LIVE: Pennsylvania election results
LIVE: Texas election results
LIVE: Wisconsin election results
See All National Results
CALIFORNIA RESULTS:
LIVE: California Propositions
LIVE: California State Offices
BAY AREA RESULTS:
LIVE: Measure RR - Caltrain Tax
LIVE: Alameda County
LIVE: Alameda County Measures
LIVE: Contra Costa County
LIVE: Contra Costa County Measure
LIVE: Marin County
LIVE: Napa County
LIVE: San Francisco County
LIVE: San Mateo County
LIVE: San Mateo County Measures
LIVE: Santa Clara County
LIVE: Santa Clara County Measures
LIVE: Solano County
LIVE: Solano County Measures
LIVE: Sonoma County
LIVE: Sonoma County Measures