2020 US presidential election: Live ballot count in Maricopa County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Keep watching for live updates on the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden and live looks at ballot processing around the country.

The current live stream above is a look at ballot counting at the Maricopa County Elections Department in Arizona. The department has live video feeds inside to provide the public access to the elections process.


Get the latest updates on the 2020 presidential election as well as California and Bay Area races below.

Here are the latest Election 2020 results:


(Bookmark this page to check back and get a live look as races are called)



NATIONAL RESULTS:


LIVE: President & U.S. Congress: National view

LIVE: President: California view

LIVE: U.S. Congress: California view

LIVE: Arizona presidential results

LIVE: Connecticut election results

LIVE: Delaware election results

LIVE: Florida election results

LIVE: Georgia election results

LIVE: Illinois election results

LIVE: Indiana election results

LIVE: Michigan election results

LIVE: New Jersey election results

LIVE: New York election results

LIVE: North Carolina election results

LIVE: Ohio election results

LIVE: Pennsylvania election results

LIVE: Texas election results

LIVE: Wisconsin election results
See All National Results

CALIFORNIA RESULTS:


LIVE: California Propositions

LIVE: California State Offices

BAY AREA RESULTS:


LIVE: Measure RR - Caltrain Tax

LIVE: Alameda County

LIVE: Alameda County Measures

LIVE: Contra Costa County

LIVE: Contra Costa County Measure

LIVE: Marin County

LIVE: Napa County

LIVE: San Francisco County

LIVE: San Mateo County

LIVE: San Mateo County Measures

LIVE: Santa Clara County

LIVE: Santa Clara County Measures

LIVE: Solano County

LIVE: Solano County Measures

LIVE: Sonoma County

LIVE: Sonoma County Measures
