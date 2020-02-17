WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders holds rally in Richmond ahead of California Primary

2020 presidential election

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is in the East Bay Monday for a rally in Richmond.

It started at noon at the Craneway Pavilion and it looks like a packed house.

This is being called a "Get out the Early Vote" rally. Sanders and his campaign know that California is extremely important this time around and could very well shape the Democrat race, even decide who the nominee will be.

This big push is for the estimated 5.5 million No Party Preference candidates in California who can vote in the Democratic primary, but may not all realize it.

But before California and Super Tuesday on March 3, there is of course both the South Carolina primary and the Nevada caucuses this coming Saturday.

On Sunday, two topless women from the Bay Area were arrested after interrupting his rally in Nevada.

One woman ran onto the stage, grabbed a microphone, then denounced the dairy industry. "Bernie I'm your biggest supporter and I'm here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry," she said.



Then multiple topless women joined and dumped milk and fake blood on themselves.

They are with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, which was founded in San Francisco.

Three were arrested for indecent exposure.

Our Reno sister station says two of them are Oakland residents.

