As part of our effort on Building a Better Bay Area , we're taking a closer look at the homeless problem in San Francisco. One possible solution is Proposition C on the Nov. 6 ballot.Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is a big proponent of Prop C and he joined us in studio with a look at the problems.We have reached out to the people opposing Prop C and we'll have them on ABC7 News in the next few days to get their perspective.