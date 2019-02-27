Politics

WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks after cutting Vietnam summit short

Updated 27 minutes ago
HANOI, Vietnam -- U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have failed to reach an agreement at their second summit in Vietnam, but talks between the two nations will continue in the future.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the two leaders discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. She adds: "No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future."

Still, Sanders is describing the meetings between Trump and Kim as "very good and constructive."

Trump and Kim departed the hotel where they've been holding summit negotiations far earlier than planned Thursday. A joint agreement signing ceremony was scrapped.
