WASHINGTON (KGO) --President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address from the House chamber.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered President Trump a new invitation to deliver his speech in the House chambers on Feb. 5.
He replied in a letter, saying that it would be his "great honor to accept."
The speech was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The partial government shutdown prompted the delay.
Check back here tonight at 6 p.m. to watch a live stream of the president's State of the Union address.
