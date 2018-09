VIDEOS FROM SENATE HEARING:

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a key Republican senator Friday, virtually ensuring his nomination will advance to the full Senate a day after he adamantly denied the high-school-years sexual assault of a woman who testified she was "100 percent" he was guilty.The vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee was set for 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday. Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley announced as the panel gaveled to order. Emotions running high, several Democratic senators walked out for a time in protest.