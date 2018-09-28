BRETT KAVANAUGH

WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Brett Kavanaugh nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a key Republican senator Friday, virtually ensuring his nomination will advance to the full Senate a day after he adamantly denied the high-school-years sexual assault of a woman who testified she was "100 percent" he was guilty.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

The vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee was set for 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday. Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley announced as the panel gaveled to order. Emotions running high, several Democratic senators walked out for a time in protest.

Get the latest updates as the Senate is set to vote on the Kavanaugh nomination here.

VIDEOS FROM SENATE HEARING:

STORIES FROM HEARING:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultsexual misconductbrett kavanaughsupreme courtchristine blasey fordu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
Live updates as Senate to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
Live updates as Senate to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
More Politics
Top Stories
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Live updates as Senate to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh nomination vote live updates: Some Democrats walk out; GOP pushes for vote
Assistant principal says 'blame the girls' on athletic shorts ban
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Show More
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temps continue through weekend
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
More News