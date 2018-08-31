WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Funeral for Sen. John McCain

JOHN MCCAIN

Funeral for Sen. John McCain

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Matt York)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
On Saturday, a national memorial service celebrating the life of Senator John McCain will take place at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The senator's family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders have been invited to attend and participate in the service.

The procession will pause by the Vietnam Memorial before heading to the formal funeral service. At McCain's request, two former presidents - Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush - will speak.

ABC7 will have live coverage of the late senator's funeral online and on TV. Check back here to watch live starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

REMEMBERING SEN. JOHN MCCAIN:
