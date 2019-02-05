PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: President Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union address

The president will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday in the House chambers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address tonight.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered President Trump a new invitation to deliver his speech in the House chambers on Feb. 5.

'CHOOSING GREATNESS': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone

He replied in a letter, saying that it would be his "great honor to accept."

The speech was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The partial government shutdown prompted the delay.

Check back here tonight at 6 p.m. to watch a live stream of the president's State of the Union address.

