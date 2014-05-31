PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump holds press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

The White House is seen, Saturday, May 31, 2014, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump held a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on President Donald Trump
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
More Politics
Top Stories
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Here's how a BART rider helped police catch the dangerous stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Spare the Air alert in effect Thursday
Show More
Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
'So much crying': Dozens killed in election day bombing
More News