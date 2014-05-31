Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Trump holds press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
AP
The White House is seen, Saturday, May 31, 2014, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
KGO
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 01:30PM
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump held a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Click here
for more stories, pictures and videos on President Donald Trump
