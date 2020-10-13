vote 2020

WATCH TODAY: Voting 2020 Q&A - your Election Day questions get answered

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Confused about mailing in your ballot this 2020 Election Day? How do you know if your vote was counted? Where do you drop your ballot off?

If you have questions about voting this year, we're getting answers. Join ABC7's Liz Kreutz this Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a live question and answer session.

We've got a panel of experts that will be able to answer any and all voting questions.

You can submit your questions in advance on our ABC7 News Facebook page.


Watch ABC7's live Q&A about the 2020 presidential election Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. here, on our Facebook page, YouTube page or on our ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscodonald trumpvotingpresidential racevote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA Election 2020: Here's what you need to know
Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote
2020 election: Key dates to remember in CA
Everything to know about vote by mail in CA
VOTE 2020
Some Bay Area voters receive multiple ballots ahead of election
CA Election 2020: Here's what you need to know
2020 election: Key dates to remember in CA
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Business owners concerned over possible PG&E power shutoff
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the EDD scam
Palo Alto's reopening plans don't include popular playground
COVID-19 reinfection? Bay Area doctor explains the risks
Thousands in Bay Area may be impacted by PG&E shutoffs
Gusty winds, heat wave to increase fire danger in Bay Area
Show More
Some Bay Area voters receive multiple ballots ahead of election
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
CA releases Halloween guidance, 'discourages' trick-or-treating
Vaccine trial suspended before starting in Bay Area; here's what's next
East Bay parents call for in-person classes; teachers urge delay
More TOP STORIES News