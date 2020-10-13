WATCH TODAY: Voting 2020 Q&A - your Election Day questions get answered

If you have questions about voting this year, we're getting answers. Join ABC7's Liz Kreutz this Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a live question and answer session.
We've got a panel of experts that will be able to answer any and all voting questions.
- Carol Moon Goldberg - President League of Women Voters
- Julia Marks - Staff Attorney, Voting Rights
- Shannon Bushey - Registrar of Voters, Santa Clara County
- Tim Dupuis - Registrar of Voters, Alameda County
You can submit your questions in advance on our ABC7 News Facebook page.
Watch ABC7's live Q&A about the 2020 presidential election Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. here, on our Facebook page, YouTube page or on our ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
