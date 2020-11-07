Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has confirmed. It's not clear if Meadows is experiencing symptoms.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Two other Trump aides also tested positive, ABC News has learned, including Nick Trainor, the Trump campaign's battleground states director. The other positive test came from an unnamed White House staffer.

News of the additional positive tests comes after a previous outbreak at the White House that sickened President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks and others in early October.

The coronavirus has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housecoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to reopen rides this weekend
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. increasing test sites, officials say
Should your child repeat a grade?
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
Dear Democracy
Scott Peterson murder conviction could be overturned
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
The NorCal county Trump is winning in a landslide
COVID-19: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to reopen rides this weekend
Show More
Thunderstorms, dangerous surf coming to Bay Area
SJ native is CA's youngest, 1st openly bisexual legislator
Solano Co. Trump supporters react to election results
Stanford developing fast, portable COVID-19 testing chip
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
More TOP STORIES News