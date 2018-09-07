WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley looks at what is really happening in Washington while the headlines focus on the administration.

President Trump is an expert at grabbing headlines, having done it to great effect as a businessman, then as a candidate, now as the president. But, while the headlines this week began with a new book and an op-ed piece about President Trump and his administration, his response to them is adding fuel to the fire. All the while, something else is going on in the capital, not far away that is profoundly important.

