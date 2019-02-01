WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: Make America Civil Again

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley on Ball Caps and Bratwurst. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley on Ball Caps and Bratwurst.

This week, the owner of German restaurant in the Bay Area announced that he would not serve anyone wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. He apologized the next day and said that all would be served as long as they leave "hate and violence" outside the door.

I realize that these are very trying and tense times, politically. But we also need to remember that we are all Americans first and that we each have the right to disagree and to express ourselves and our beliefs.

I'll happily break bread with someone in a MAGA hat, or someone in a "Dump Trump" cap.

We can talk politics, or not, but, either way, I can guarantee we'll find some common ground and share a laugh.

