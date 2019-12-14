What Really Matters: The Green Machine Money in American Politics

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley looks at the growing influence of money in Presidential politics.Money has always been the fuel that makes the political engine go to a certain extent, but probably never more so that now.Last year, lobbyists spent $3.4 billion dollars trying to influence lawmakers in Washington.The role and power that massive corporations play in our society is bigger than ever and is expanding every year.The challenge is to balance the interests of big business with ordinary Americans is a political system awash in special interest money.