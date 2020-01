What you need to know about California's possible ban, regulation of gas-powered garden tools

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- This year, California Air Resources is considering new standards for gas-powered small engine tools to help the state reduce smog-forming pollutant emissions from mobile sources by 80 percent in 2031.So, just why are these garden tools such a target?According to the CAB :"Emissions are significant Today, operating the best-selling commercial lawn mower for one hour emits as much smog-forming pollution as driving the best-selling 2017 passenger car, a Toyota Camry, about 300 miles - approximately the distance from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. For the best-selling commercial leaf blower, one hour of operation emits smog-forming pollution comparable to driving a 2017 Toyota Camry about 1100 miles, or approximately the distance from Los Angeles to Denver.But, what's the cost of the switch? That's what's causing headaches for business owners.