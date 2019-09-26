Politics

Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss testifies

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON -- White House officials took extraordinary steps to "lock down" information about President Donald Trump's summertime phone call with the president of Ukraine, even moving the transcript to a secret computer system, a whistleblower alleges in a politically explosive complaint that accuses the administration of a wide-ranging cover-up.

The whistleblower, in a 9-page document released Thursday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsunited nationsnew yorkdonald trumpunited nationsu.s. & worldiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: 7.5 million Californians potentially exposed to toxic chemicals in water
BART board approves new gates to prevent fare evasions
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Rekindled wildfire on Mare Island mostly contained, fire officials say
Elderly man attacked while visiting late wife's gravesite
Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
SoCal father gets 4 months for role in college admission scandal
Show More
Amtrak train strikes, kills person in Hayward
Modern Mom: 3 simple steps to get your kids to eat more plants
Southwest Airlines increasing services from Bay Area to Hawaii
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
More TOP STORIES News