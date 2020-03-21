Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: White House task force briefing today | WATCH LIVE HERE

By AAMER MADHANI
The White House coronavirus task force has a scheduled briefing at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT. Check back here for live coverage of the briefing.

Here are highlights from Friday's press briefing:



  • President Donald Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases.


  • The president also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.


    • RELATED: Congress continues talks on proposing $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples under US coronavirus relief plan

  • The U.S. is also suspending interest on student loans to help young people cope with job losses and the financial crunch.


  • Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, broke openly on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus. Trump said he believed that a combination of medications he announced Thursday would work to treat the virus. Fauci said no such declaration could be made without testing, again highlighting the sharp divide between data-driven health officials and a president who admits he follows his gut.


    More TOP STORIES News