White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down, will head first lady's staff

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing.Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had never held a single formal press briefing.She had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president's new chief of staff, began to assume control.