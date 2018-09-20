White House releases signed letter from Kavanaugh accepting invitation to hearing

Official word has been released: Judge Kavanaugh has agreed to testify.The White House released a signed letter from Kavanaugh to the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accepting his invitation to a hearing.The letter says in part: "since the moment I first heard of this allegation, I have categorically and unequivocally denied it. I remain committed to defending my integrity."Kavanaugh says he's been ready for a hearing all week.