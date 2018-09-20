BRETT KAVANAUGH

White House releases signed letter from Kavanaugh accepting invitation to hearing

EMBED

Brett Kavanaugh says he's "Been ready for a hearing all week." And is willing to testify regarding the accusations against him. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Official word has been released: Judge Kavanaugh has agreed to testify.

The White House released a signed letter from Kavanaugh to the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accepting his invitation to a hearing.

RELATED: Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support

The letter says in part: "since the moment I first heard of this allegation, I have categorically and unequivocally denied it. I remain committed to defending my integrity."

Kavanaugh says he's been ready for a hearing all week.

