White House calls Democrats' latest investigation of Trump 'disgraceful and abusive'

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- The White House has responded to the Democrats' latest and most expansive investigation of President Donald Trump.They are calling a House committee investigation into obstruction "disgraceful and abusive."The investigation by the House Judiciary Committee is looking into the firing of former FBI Director James Comey among many other things.White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, said the Democratic-led investigation is not after the truth, but after President Trump.Democrats on the panel have requested documents from 81 people, including the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.The broad investigation could be setting the stage for an impeachment effort. But Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming report before trying any drastic action.