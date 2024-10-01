Jimmy Carter turns 100: White House to honor former president with 'Happy Birthday' display

Carter has always been a "a moral force for a nation," President Joe Biden said.

In honor of former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday, the North Lawn of the White House will feature a display that includes the number "100" with the message "Happy Birthday President Carter," according to the first lady's office.

The display will be installed the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 1, and remain on the North Lawn through the end of the day.

Carter, who entered home hospice care in February 2023, became on Tuesday the first former U.S. president to live to be 100. The 39th president, who held office from 1977 to 1981, is the longest-lived former chief executive in U.S. history.

An estimated crowd of 35,000 people gather for a noontime speech by Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter in downtown Philadelphia, Oct. 29, 1976. AP Photo, File

President Joe Biden wished Carter a happy birthday in a new video from the White House.

"On behalf of the entire Biden family and the American people, happy 100th birthday," Biden said. "Mr. President, you've always been a moral force for a nation in the world."

Biden said that he admires Carter "so darn much" and said that Carter has been "a good friend."

"Your hopeful vision of our country, your commitment to a better world, and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues to be a guiding light for all of us," Biden said.

Biden praised Carter as one of "the most influential statesmen in our history" and praised the successes of the Carter Center.

"The moral clarity you showed throughout your career showed through again. And your commitment through the Carter Center and the Habitat for Humanity, you're solving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease, so much more. It's transforming the lives of people, not only at home, but around the world," Biden said.

Biden also talked about how this is a bittersweet birthday for Carter, as this is the first birthday he has since the death of his wife Rosalynn Carter. Rosalynn Carter died in November 2023 at the age of 96.

"We know this is the first birthday without Rosalynn. It's bittersweet, but we also know she's always with you. She's in your heart. She'll never go away, she may be gone, but she's always going to be with you," Biden said.

"Jill and I send to you and your incredible family our love and God continue to bless you, Mr. President," Biden said. "You've been a good friend."