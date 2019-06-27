Governor Newsom says 'damage has been done' after Supreme Court tosses citizen question

SACRAMENTO Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom fears millions of Californians will still be undercounted even though the Supreme Court is tossing the citizenship question from 2020 census forms."The damage has been done," said Newsom at a news conference in Sacramento. "Regardless of the decision today, the damage of bringing this issue up and being part of our national discourse over the course of last year, has been done."On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration cannot include a question about citizenship on the 2020 census form that goes to every home in the U.S."The threat of the question itself has had an effect in creating fear in discouraging people from participating next year," added California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.California is spending $187 million to ensure a complete count."What hasn't gotten enough attention is that this will be the first digital census in 2020," said Padilla. "When most people are used to receiving that form in the mail in 2020, most Americans and most Californians will first receive a postcard with information about how to go online and submit your information electronically."Padilla says there's still a digital divide in the U.S. and California is no exception.