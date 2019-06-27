census

Governor Newsom says 'damage has been done' after Supreme Court tosses citizen question

SACRAMENTO Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom fears millions of Californians will still be undercounted even though the Supreme Court is tossing the citizenship question from 2020 census forms.

"The damage has been done," said Newsom at a news conference in Sacramento. "Regardless of the decision today, the damage of bringing this issue up and being part of our national discourse over the course of last year, has been done."

RELATED: Trump asks for 2020 census delay after SCOTUS blocks citizenship question for now

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration cannot include a question about citizenship on the 2020 census form that goes to every home in the U.S.

"The threat of the question itself has had an effect in creating fear in discouraging people from participating next year," added California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

California is spending $187 million to ensure a complete count.

"What hasn't gotten enough attention is that this will be the first digital census in 2020," said Padilla. "When most people are used to receiving that form in the mail in 2020, most Americans and most Californians will first receive a postcard with information about how to go online and submit your information electronically."

Padilla says there's still a digital divide in the U.S. and California is no exception.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentowashington dcgavin newsomalex padillacitizenshipsupreme courtu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpstate capitolcensuscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
QUICK TIP: Can you spot a census scam?
Trump administration still exploring census citizenship question
Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question
Sacramento and local leaders urging every Californian to be counted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News