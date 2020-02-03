State Senator Wiener to lay out proposal to turn PG&E into public utility

State Senator Scott Wiener will lay out details of a plan to turn PG&E into a public utility
Wiener will make share this plan at a news conference in San Francisco today.
Wiener has said PG&E has been "irresponsibly run" for a long time and wants to re-focus it.
PG&E has repeatedly pushed back against efforts to turn it into a public utility.
