State Senator Wiener to lay out proposal to turn PG&E into public utility

State Senator Scott Wiener will lay out details of a plan to turn PG&E into a public utility

Wiener will make share this plan at a news conference in San Francisco today.

Wiener has said PG&E has been "irresponsibly run" for a long time and wants to re-focus it.

PG&E has repeatedly pushed back against efforts to turn it into a public utility.

