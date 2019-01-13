VIRGINIA --The wife of a federal worker who was furloughed because of the government shutdown now has a few reasons to celebrate.
Carrie Walls of Virginia won $100,000 and an SUV in the lottery.
Her winning ticket was drawn on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 and she picked up her prizes on Friday.
She said she will use some of the money to pay the bills.
Walls said she will also use some of her winnings to take her family to Disney World.
