POLITICS

PHOTO: Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A new photo shows a Yemeni mother embracing her 2-year-old son on life support at an Oakland hospital after she was granted a visa to enter the country. (CAIR Sacramento)

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A mother and her 2-year-old son on life support in Oakland have been reunited.

RELATED: Yemeni mother arrives in Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son

This photo shows Shaima Swileh embracing little Abdullah, who is being treated UCSF Benioff Children's hospital in Oakland.

Swileh is originally from Yemen and it's been a struggle to get to the U.S. because of the Trump administration's travel ban.

RELATED: Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland

She was granted permission to come the U.S. after a lawsuit was filed.

Swileh arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday.

Now Abdullah is with his mom and dad in what doctors believe are his final days.

RELATED: Family pleads for waiver to allow Yemeni mom to visit dying 2-year-old at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyhealthchildren's healthu.s. & worldtravelbanPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpOaklandUCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
14th Amendment controversy: Can Pres. Trump change the Constitution?
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
POLITICS
Trump says he won't sign bill to avoid government shutdown
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
Trump says he won't sign bill to avoid government shutdown
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Altria buys $13 billion stake in SF-based vape company Juul
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
PHOTOS: Mysterious streak of light seen in sky above California
Judge declines to dismiss Weinstein sex assault case
Show More
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Mom furious after son wakes up scared, alone on bus
Officials considering proposal to raise Golden Gate Bridge toll
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Accuweather Forecast: Fog then showers today
More News