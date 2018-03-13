GUN VIOLENCE

Elementary students march for safe schools in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Chanting elementary school students walked out of class Tuesday at Joaquin Miller Elementary School in Oakland in an organized march for safety the day before a nationwide March will mark the one month anniversary since the Parkland Florida shooting. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Chanting elementary school students walked out of class Tuesday at Joaquin Miller Elementary School in Oakland in an organized march for safety the day before a nationwide March will mark the one month anniversary since the Parkland Florida shooting.

One sign read "Arm us with books NOT weapons."

RELATED: What you need to know about the #Enough National School Walkout

Second-grader Isabel Brasil-Strang said, "Everybody deserves a safe school and they need to learn and some people don't have access to a safe school." Her teacher, Shelby Ziesing, beamed with pride.

She was inspired to organize this school march on campus after students asked questions about why they were having a lockdown drill. They talked about the Florida shooting. They talked about the need for students to feel safe.


Principal Sara Green said, "With what's been happening we wanted to give students a lesson in how education is a civil right. Safe schools should be a civil right for all of our students."

Students nationwide are planning a mass walk-out at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday. It will last for 17 minutes to honor the 17 who died in Florida. Oakland unified school district says they will support students' right to participate as long as they stay on campus. They're setting up assembly areas with microphones at various schools.

RELATED: Get help with improving our schools

Second grader Camryn Smart realized their march Tuesday could make a difference. She said, "People are going to see this on the news and they're going to think about it and they're going to realize safe schools are important."

Thanks to all of who have reached out to ABC7 News about events at your schools. Please share your experiences with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #WalkoutBayArea so we can feature them on TV or online.

Click here for a look at recent stories and videos about gun violence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsproteststudentsparkland school shootingschool shootingeducationschoolpublic schoolalameda countystudent safetygun violenceOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What you need to know about the National School Walkout
Shoe memorial represents victims of US gun violence
GUN VIOLENCE
FBI hosts active shooter drill in Dublin
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
4-year-old accidentally fatally shoots toddler cousin in SoCal
Texas toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Law enforcement conducts several raids in San Mateo
More gun violence
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News