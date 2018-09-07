Porsche convertible leads authorities on chase across LA County

Authorities chase a black Porsche through Los Angeles as the vehicle takes authorities across different parts of the county Friday night.Burbank police said they tried to pull the vehicle over at Riverside and Bob Hope Drive after the driver was seen going the wrong way; the car failed to yield.During the chase, the black Porsche took authorities through the 101 Freeway before transitioning to the 10 Freeway.Burbank police began following the vehicle when the California Highway Patrol got involved as the chase approached the downtown Los Angeles and Silver Lake area.The vehicle shifted speeds on the freeways, and at one point, went at speeds that hovered 100 mph.A male driver and female passenger were seen in the suspect vehicle.Details regarding the suspects were not immediately available.