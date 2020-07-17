Man charged for allegedly attacking US Marshal with hammer during Portland protest

A 23-year-old Texas man is facing federal charges after he allegedly hit a U.S. Marshal deputy with a hammer in Portland during a night of protests.
PORTLAND -- A 23-year-old Texas man is facing federal charges after he allegedly hit a U.S. Marshal deputy with a hammer in Portland during a night of protests.

The Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office released images they say show Jacob Michael Gaines armed with a hammer outside a federal courthouse in downtown Portland on July 11.

After Gaines damaged the door to the building, video shows U.S. Marshals in full tactical gear pouring out of the courthouse.

Authorities say Gaines attempted to breach the barricaded entrance and as deputies attempted to detain him, he hit a deputy with the hammer three times.

The deputy was hit in the shoulder, neck and back but was not seriously hurt.

Police on Twitter posted a photo of the hammer they say was recovered at the scene. Gaines was arrested and is charged with one count of assaulting a federal officer.



Protests in Portland continued into Thursay night, when federal officers deployed tear gas and fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd, hours after the the head of the Department of Homeland Security called the demonstrators "violent anarchists."

During a visit to Portland earlier Thursday, Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said state and city authorities are to blame for not putting an end to the protests, angering local officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonhammer attacku.s. marshalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Napa Valley Unified approves online start to school year
Coronavirus: Customers concerned over behavior at SJ nightclub
Student athletes at UC Berkeley test positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather forecast: Minor weekend warming
Martinez man faces felony charges after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of BLM mural
Show More
People should be fined for not wearing mask, Salesforce CEO says
COVID-19 vaccine may be 6 months away, Dr. Fauci says
UC HISTORY: Latinos make up largest group of CA admitted freshmen
CA beauty professionals ask Newsom to waive law so they can work outside
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
More TOP STORIES News