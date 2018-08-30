ROAD RAGE

Possible gunshots heard on video of New Jersey road rage incident

Scary incident force a mother and son to flee to police station

DEPTFORD, N.J. --
Deptford Township police are concerned after viewing a home surveillance video that captured a motorist's harrowing ordeal early Wednesday morning.

Police said you can hear what could possibly be gunshots fired in rapid succession at a car. The victim told Action News that during the incident a car was chasing her at speeds of 100 miles per hour nearly running her off the roadway.

The video details loud pops coming from the passenger side of a car in hot pursuit of another vehicle with a Deptford Township woman and her 34-year-old son inside.

The woman asked to remain anonymous.

"It sounded like an AR-15, like a semi-automatic," she said. "I said 'put your head down that's gunshots! Just floor it!'"

It was around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Deptford that the car randomly began tailing the mother and her son.

"I called 911 and I said 'we're being pursued in a vehicle and I think someone is shooting at us. We're not being hit, our windshield isn't broken out, we're not hearing bullets hitting the car, but it sounds like somebody is firing a gun into the air,'" she said.

Her son drove to the police station and that's when the car took off.

Deptford Township police did not find shell casings after searching the roadway.

They are investigating and looking into the possibility the perpetrators used something that sounded like a gun with the intentions of scaring other drivers.

"This was no joke," she said. "I felt like my life was seriously threatened to the point if I had ammunition or fire with me, I would have fired with real bullets. This was two miles of thinking we were going to be shot in the car."

The only description the victim has it that it was a higher-end car, possibly a BMW with LED lights.

Deptford police contacted neighboring townships and said so far they have not heard of any similar reports.

