Possible serial slasher bicyclist suspect detained in South LA

A man suspected of slashing victims on his bicycle has struck again in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES -- A man who may be the suspect in a series of slashing attacks while on his bicycle in South Los Angeles has been detained, police say.

Los Angeles Police Department officers with the Southeast Division detained a possible suspect Wednesday afternoon.

He was stopped and questioned in the 10900 block of Wilmington Avenue around 1:45 p.m. He was being interviewed by detectives.

Police say a serial slasher is accused of attacking eight men and women in 11 days. Two of the victims were slashed in the South Gate and Lynwood areas.

The suspect strikes in broad daylight, police say. The victims range in age from 20 to 85 years old. One victim is seen on video going into a bakery in South Gate, asking for help after being slashed in the face.

"In one incident in Harbor Division, it appears he tried to take a purse. The victim fought back, the suspect rode off laughing," Garcia explained.

The most recent incidents were two separate attacks Monday.

In the first incident, a man standing by a bus stop near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard was slashed in the face by an edged weapon at about 8:40 a.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department released new photos of a man wanted in a series of slashing attacks around South L.A. and southeast L.A. County on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

The Los Angeles Police Department released new photos of a man wanted in a series of slashing attacks around South L.A. and southeast L.A. County on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



About 15 minutes later, the suspect slashed a woman near 59th Place and Avalon Boulevard, causing severe injury to her face and ear.

Both victims are expected to survive.

"He's striking from the rear, and when you do that, he is cutting all of these people really deep. It's hard to say if it's a knife, possibly a box cutter," said LAPD Detective Steve Garcia.
The suspect is described as between 18 and 30 years of age with short hair. He's about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He's usually seen riding a black and green mountain bike.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Corral or Detective Garcia, Newton Area Detectives, at (323) 318-3610 or (323) 846-6562.
