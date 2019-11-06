Possible short-term rental crackdown in Orinda following Halloween night shooting

By
ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday night's city council meeting began with a moment of silence in honor of the five people who were gunned down Halloween night on Lucille Way.

A neighbor who did not want to give her name said, "Everybody was screaming crying running going from here to there everybody trying to escape."

RELATED: San Francisco father loses third son to gun violence at Halloween Orinda party shooting

And now there's talk of cracking down on short-term rentals-- like the home where the party took place on Thursday night. It was rented through Airbnb.

Airbnb host Suzanne Geoffrion said, "Banning Airbnb is not the solution. Abusers will find another way."

Many in the packed audience were in favor of letting hosts continue to operate short term rentals-- if done responsibly and by the letter of Orinda's laws.

Orinda resident Jules Beardsley said, "I don't know what my mother would do really I don't without that little bit of money she has coming in."

RELATED: Orinda Halloween Shooting: Family of man killed at Airbnb party speaks to ABC7 News

Short term rental host Carolyn Taaning said, "This is done everywhere, Lafayette, Berkeley, everywhere so where would they stop just because of this one incident."

But others feel strongly one incident is too many and more needs to be done to limit the rentals in Orinda.

Resident Michael Roemer said, "Banning them entirely at least on a temporary basis until we can figure out how to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen again."

Dan said, "I'm urging the city council to ban all short term rentals within the city of Orinda."

RELATED: 5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda

The council has the option of considering an all-out ban on short term rentals, requiring hosts to stay on the premises, or mandating a two-night minimum stay in the city.

After making a decision, the council will direct staff to investigate and return with more information on November 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orindasan franciscodeadly shootingcontra costa countyshots firedshootingpartyshooting rampage
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
EXCLUSIVE: SJ man brutally attacked on Halloween night, crooks later return to take his car
2019 Bay Area Election Results
SF district attorney race is worth watching
Kincade Fire: Vineyard owner loses $250,000 in grapes
Disturbing video shows altercation involving minors, security at SF mall
Survivor of Orinda Halloween shooting describes moments during chaos
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Lawmakers meet with PG&E, proposed express lanes, mini horse on BART
Horse rides BART
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
'The Little Mermaid Live!': Behind-the-scenes look at dress rehearsal, set
Gov. Gavin Newsom pressures PG&E to 'transform' utility
More TOP STORIES News