Possible sighting of man with gun at San Jose State, students told to shelter in place

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose State University police are telling students to shelter in place because of a possible man with a gun on campus.



Students received a text message alert.

The report originates from Spartan Complex, which houses the school's athletic facilities, kinesiology department and indoor aquatic center.

According to the universities information officer, the sighting has not been confirmed.

