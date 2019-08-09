Possible sighting of man with gun at San Jose State, students told to shelter in place

#ALERT @SJSU warns of possible man with gun at Spartan Complex. Sighting has not been confirmed, per university PIO. Shelter in place alert has been sent to student. #abc7now #breaking #developing #SJSU pic.twitter.com/R9ZYbjZoEe — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) August 9, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose State University police are telling students to shelter in place because of a possible man with a gun on campus.Students received a text message alert.The report originates from Spartan Complex, which houses the school's athletic facilities, kinesiology department and indoor aquatic center.According to the universities information officer, the sighting has not been confirmed.