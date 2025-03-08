12 injured in shooting at Toronto pub

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto on Friday night, police said.

The victims all ranged in age from their 20s to mid-50s, according to the Toronto Police Service. Six of them suffered gunshot wounds, but there were no life-threatening injuries,

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

The Toronto Police Service said they were deploying all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible and that more updates will be given on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.