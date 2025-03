2 killed in Fairfield shooting, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Fairfield are investigating a shooting that left two people dead early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Woolner Avenue before 12:30 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., police are still on the scene and have not provided any information about possible suspects.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.