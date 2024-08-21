  • Watch Now

Chicago DNC night 3 speaker schedule: Bill Clinton and Tim Walz, with focus on 'fight for freedoms'

Pelosi, Buttigieg also expected to speak; John Legend performing

Craig Wall Image
ByCraig Wall WLS logo
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 11:31PM
LIVE: ABC News coverage of 2024 DNC
LIVE: ABC News coverage of 2024 DNC

CHICAGO -- Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.

Other expected speakers include House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Wednesday's program also includes two governors, Wes Moore of Maryland and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and several Democratic senators: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Booker and actress Mindy Kaling will host Wednesday.

Stevie Wonder and John Legend are expected to perform, as well.

John Legend, joined by Sheila E., do their sound check before the start of day three of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

But the night is all about a former teacher, football coach, U.S. representative, and governor who is now the Democrats' nominee for vice president. Walz faces dual tasks in his speech as he accepts his party's nomination. The Minnesota governor, who has become known among supporters as a folksy, Midwestern teacher, coach and dad, will introduce himself to the rest of the country. He'll also need to articulate the campaign's central message, and theme for the evening: that a second Donald Trump term would imperil American liberties.

DNC 2024 Day 3 live updates: Gov. Tim Walz, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi to speak Wednesday

Who is Tim Walz?

The Chicago 2024 DNC schedule today includes Bill Clinton and Tim Walz. Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention will focus on a "fight."

Wednesday afternoon Walz did his walkthrough at the United center, smiling as he checked out the stage. For many Democrats he is a key part of a winning game plan for November.

"I have seen campaigns spend millions of dollars trying to make their candidates seem like the kind of guy who would be a National Guardsman, a school teacher and a football coach," said Buttigieg. "He literally is that guy!"

Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris chose him to join her ticket. In his first weeks of campaigning, he's charmed supporters with his background as a teacher and football coach and helped to balance Harris' coastal background as a cultural representative of Midwestern states whose voters she needs this fall.

But Walz also has faced scrutiny, including questions about embellishing his background. His wife this week clarified that she did not undergo in vitro fertilization, as Walz has repeatedly claimed, but used other fertility treatments. Republicans also have criticized Walz for a 2018 comment he made about carrying weapons in war. Though he served in the National Guard for 24 years, he did not deploy to a war zone.

Still, polling data shows that despite early hiccups, Walz has had a smoother launch as Harris' running mate than Republican JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president.

About one-third of U.S. adults (36%) have a favorable view of Walz, while about one-quarter (27%) have a positive opinion of Vance, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.

Full DNC speaker schedule for night 3

5:30 p.m.

  • Call to Order: Alex Hornbrook, Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
  • Gavel In: New Jersey SenatorCory Booker
  • Invocation: Sri Rakesh Bhatt, Sri Siva Vishnu Temple and Bishop Leah D. Daughtry, The House of the Lord Churches
  • Pledge of Allegiance: Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN
  • National Anthem: Jess Davis
  • Presentation of Honorary Resolutions: Democratic National Committee Chairman Rep. Jaime Harrison, joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.
  • Remarks: Mini Timmaraju, President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All
  • Remarks: Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund
  • Remarks: Cecile Richards, Reproductive Rights Champion
  • Remarks: Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign
  • Remarks: Jessica Mackler, President of EMILYs List
  • Remarks: María Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino
  • Remarks: New York Rep. Tom Suozzi

6:00 p.m.

  • Welcome Remarks: Sen. Cory Booker
  • Joint Remarks: Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
  • Joint Remarks: Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch, lead pipe removal advocates
  • Remarks: Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
  • Remarks: New York Rep. Grace Meng
  • Remarks: "Project 2025-Chapter Three: Freedoms" from Colorado Governor Jared Polis
  • Remarks: Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
  • Remarks: DCCC chair Suzan DelBene
  • Remarks: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
  • Remarks: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
  • Joint Remarks: Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
  • Performance: Maren Morris

7:00 p.m.

  • Remarks: Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar
  • Remarks: Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy
  • Remarks: Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar
  • Remarks: House Democratic Caucus Chair California Rep. Pete Aguilar
  • Influencer Remarks: Carlos Eduardo Espina, content creator
  • Remarks: Olivia Troye, former Trump administration national security official
  • Remarks: Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan
  • Remarks: Mississippi Rep.Bennie G. Thompson
  • Remarks: Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, retired U.S. Capitol Police officer
  • Remarks: New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim
  • Influencer Remarks: Olivia Julianna, content creator
  • Performance: Stevie Wonder
  • Remarks: Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025

8:00 p.m.

  • Host Introduction: Mindy Kaling
  • Remarks: U.S. House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
  • Remarks: Former President Bill Clinton
  • Remarks: House Speaker Emirta Nancy Pelosi
  • Remarks: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro
  • Remarks: Alexander Hudlin, Jasper Emhoff, Arden Emhoff
  • Remarks: Nevada Senator Cortez Masto

9:00 p.m.

  • Performance: Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate
  • Remarks: Maryland Governor Wes Moore
  • Remarks: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
  • Performance: John Legend and Sheila E.
  • Remarks: Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
  • Remarks: Benjamin C. Ingman, former student of Governor Walz
  • Remarks: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, candidate for vice president
  • Benediction: William Emmanuel Hall, lead pastor of St. James Church in Chicago

'A fight for our freedoms'

The third night of the convention marks a transition from Tuesday's exuberant party atmosphere to a theme that organizers have dubbed "a fight for our freedoms." Harris is portraying former President Trump as a threat to democracy in general as well as to abortion rights and other personal choices in particular.

To help shepherd the campaign's message, Walz will be joined by Clinton - a veteran of the political convention speech - as well as a mix of the party's other top stars, including Buttigieg, Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Convention organizers say those speeches will be balanced by remarks from what they describe as "everyday Americans" whose freedoms hinge on the upcoming election.

Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of the nonprofit Reproductive Freedom for All, is expected to speak on reproductive rights, which Harris' campaign sees as a key motivator for Democratic voters this fall.

The week so far has been a balancing act for Harris and other Democrats to harness the exuberance that has swept over their party since President Joe Biden stepped aside while making clear to their supporters that the election will be a fierce fight.

Delegates pumped up after 2 nights of inspiring speeches

Each day of the convention has been memorable in its own right. At the Illinois delegation meeting Wednesday morning, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stopped by to speak. They also got extra motivation and encouragement from other leaders to get the job done for Harris.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock reiterated that Harris represents the party's future, and delegates need to do their part.

"Are y'all ready to win this election? Are y'all ready to get it done?" he asked them.

Seeing the Obamas Tuesday night left many in awe, and Michelle Obama's call to action left them more motivated than ever.

"I mean, last night, Michelle and Barack, they were just both off the charts. They were so instructive. They were so inspirational," said Rep. Danny Davis (D-Chicago).

"I think the energy is there, the Democratic, you know, base, the Democratic, regular Democrats, older Democrats. I think you can feel the unity of the Democrats coming along. I think every day is a crescendo in the showdown," said State Rep. Marcus Evans (D-Chicago).

And labor leaders also promised to do some of the heavy lifting for Harris between now and November.

"During this election cycle, we will be putting out the largest ground game in the history of the American labor movement," said AFL-CIO Secretary Ferd Redman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

