2025 Emmy Awards nominations: How to watch and more

From "The Bear" to "The Handmaid's Tale," which shows could be honored for the 2025 Emmys? On The Red Carpet takes a look at the contenders.

The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here.

Emmy nominations -- to be announced on Tuesday, July 15 -- will highlight stars and television shows over the past year, which have kept fans glued to their screens.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a press release that the submissions this year "reflect the remarkable talent, innovation and breadth that define our industry."

Abrego added, "Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community."

Ahead of the nominations ceremony, we've put together all the details that you need to know about this year's ceremony and more.

Who is hosting the nominations ceremony?

Nominations will be presented by "What We Do in the Shadows" actor Harvey Guillén and "Running Point" star Brenda Song.

Harvey Guillen attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 runway show on Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. Brenda Song is seen at the Toronto Int'l Film Festival, Sept. 6, 2024. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Guillén's role as Guillermo de la Cruz on the critically acclaimed FX series has earned him five Critics Choice Award nominations for best supporting actor. Song recently received Variety's Virtuoso Award at the 2025 Bentonville Film Festival.

What are some Emmy nominations predictions?

Critics anticipate that contenders for this year's Emmy awards include "The Bear," "Hacks," "Abbott Elementary," "Andor," "Severance" and "The White Lotus."

New shows like "The Pitt," "Adolescence," "Nobody Wants This" and "Paradise" are also expected to receive nominations, critics say.

How can I watch the Emmy nominations ceremony?

This year's Emmy nominations ceremony will stream live from the Academy's Wolf Theatre on the official Emmys website at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15.

Watch the stream here and circle back here for the full nominations list.

Who won at last year's Emmys?

"Sh ō gun" won the most Emmys of any other program at the 76th Emmy Awards, including the award for outstanding drama series. Outstanding comedy series went to "Hacks," and "Baby Reindeer" was honored with the award for outstanding limited or anthology series.

In the acting categories, Anna Sawai took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Sh ō gun," and her co-star Hiroyuki Sanada won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series.

Jeremy Allen White took home his second Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in "The Bear," and Jean Smart took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks."

Other winners include "Baby Reindeer" star Richard Gadd, who won the Emmy for lead actor in a limited anthology series or movie, and Jodie Foster, whose performance in "True Detective: Night Country" earned her the award for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

When will the 2025 Emmys take place?

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 14, on CBS and will be hosted by Nate Bargatze.

Who is nominated?

Check back here for the full nominations list.