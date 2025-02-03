Beyoncé wins album of the year for the 1st time for 'Cowboy Carter' at 2025 Grammys

LOS ANGELES -- Beyoncé wins album of the year for "Cowboy Carter" at the 2025 Grammys for the first time.

The superstar, who is both the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammys history, was nominated in the category four times before and many feel she has been snubbed by its top honors.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé with the trophy.

"It's been many, many years," Beyoncé said in her speech. "I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell," she said, referencing Linda Martell, the performer who became the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.

"We finally saw it happen, everyone," host Trevor Noah said, nodding to the long overdue achievement for one of music's transcendent artists.

Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for his diss track "Not Like Us" at the 2025 Grammys, taking home two of the night's top honors.

"We're gonna dedicate this one to the city," Lamar said before shouting out Los Angeles area neighborhoods.

It is the second hip-hop single to ever win in the category. The first was Childish Gambino's "This Is America."

The Weeknd has mended his fractious relationship with the Grammy Awards with a surprise performance of his new single, "Cry For Me" and "Timeless" with Playboi Carti.

His decision is a direct reflection of the changes the Recording Academy has made to diversify its voting body, CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in his introduction. The Weeknd has been openly critical of the Grammys organization, dating back to 2020 when he wrote on Twitter: "The Grammys remain corrupt."

It was just one of many pleasant surprises Sunday night. Chappell Roan was named best new artist at the 2025 Grammys.

She read a speech from a notebook, beginning by addressing her fellow nominees. "BRAT was the best night of my life this year," she said, as her hat fell off her head, referencing Charli xcx.

Then her speech changed course. She directed her attention to major labels and the music industry, instructing them to "offer a living wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists." Then she described getting signed as a minor, getting dropped and entering the workforce during COVID-19 with no work experience and no health care. She asked them to treat artists like "valuable employees."

"Labels, we got you, but do you got us?" she concluded her speech. "Thank you."

Beyoncé and Chappell Roan give Grammys a country theme

In one of the biggest moments of the evening so far, Taylor Swift presented the award for best country album at the 2025 Grammys to Beyoncé for her groundbreaking "Cowboy Carter."

"I really was not expecting this. Wow," she started her speech. "Genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists ... I'm still in shock. Thank you so much for this honor."

Beyoncé entered the night as the leading nominee.

A little bit of the wild west, a little bit of West Hollywood. Chappell Roan brought a rocking version of her "Pink Pony Club" to the 2025 Grammy stage. Joined by a posse of dancing clown cowboys, she sang from atop a giant pink horse.

Los Angeles on the mind

The show opened with several references to the Los Angeles-area wildfires that have devastated the city but put the spotlight on the city's resiliency.

Noah's opening speech was dedicated to those affected by the fires, promising a show that not only celebrates them, but one that also celebrates "the city that brought us so much of that music." The Grammys have also allotted ad time to be used by local businesses affected by the fires.

As the show neared its end, Noah announced that viewers had contributed $7 million to relief efforts Sunday night so far.

On a stage set up to look like the mountains of Los Angeles, the LA born-and-raised Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas performed her hit "Birds of a Feather." It was one of a number of ways the show seeks to salute the city. "We love you LA," she told the crowd at the end of the set.

The show kicked off with a powerful opening performance of Randy Newman's "I Love L.A." by Dawes - whose members were directly affected by the Eaton fire - backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

Star studded performances and victories

The first televised award went to Doechii for best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal."

The tears were immediate. "This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill -" she said, correcting herself. "Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii."

Will Smith introduced a tribute to the late, great, legendary producer Quincy Jones. "In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say he changed mine forever," he said. "You probably wouldn't even know who Will Smith was without Quincy Jones."

Jones died in November at age 91. Kicked off by Cynthia Erivo, accompanied by Herbie Hancock on piano, the "Wicked" star sang Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon." Then came Lainey Wilson and Jacob Collier with "Let the Good Times Roll," followed by Stevie Wonder and Hancock busting out "Bluesette" and "We Are The World." Student singers from two schools that were lost in the wildfires later joined them.

Janelle Monae performed an inspired rendition of "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," channeling Michael Jackson in a sparkly tuxedo and an effortless moonwalk.

The Beatles' "Now and Then," which used AI technology, took home best rock performance. Sean Lennon accepted the award on behalf of his father John Lennon. "As far as I'm concerned, it's the best band of all time," he said of the Beatles. "Play the Beatles' music for your kids. I feel like the world can't afford to forget."

Early on, Sabrina Carpenter launched into a medley of her biggest singles of the last year - a jazzy rendition of "Espresso" into "Please, Please, Please," with a brief "Espresso" reprise.

Most of the best new artist nominees took part in a medley performance: Khruangbin with "May Ninth," Benson Boone with "Beautiful Things," Doechii launching "Catfish" into "Denial Is a River," Teddy Swims doing "Lose Control," Shaboozey with "Good News" into "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and RAYE with "Oscar Winning Tears."

Shakira won Latin pop album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" and gave a powerful, short speech. "I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," she said.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith led the crowd in a short singalong of their hit "Under the Bridge," reminding the crowd to "support their friends and neighbors as they rebuild their lives," said Kiedis. Then they presented the best pop vocal album award to Carpenter for "Short n' Sweet."

"I really wasn't expecting this," she said. "This is, woo, my first Grammy so I'm going to cry." (She's now won two, but the earlier award was handed out a pre-telecast ceremony that many artists don't attend.)

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teamed up for a cover of "California Dreamin'." Later, SZA presented them with the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Die With A Smile."

"Trans people are not invisible. ... The queer community deserves to be lifted up," Gaga said in her speech.

Alicia Keys was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift," she said in her speech. "The more voices, the more powerful the sound."

First time winners were abundant. They included Carpenter, Roan, Doechii, Charli xcx, Amy Allen, Música Mexicana star Carin León, French metal band Gojira and country folk artist Sierra Ferrell.