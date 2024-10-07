3 arrested after man intentionally run over and killed at Concord gas station, police say

Police say an argument at a Concord gas station escalated into one man being run over by a car and three people in custody.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- In Concord, three people are in custody after police say a man was intentionally run over with a car and killed Sunday night.

Investigators say it started with an argument at the Bonfare Market gas station on Grant Street off Solano Way.

Police say the fight escalated into one man being run over. A witness told police that the victim was run over multiple times, but police have not verified that.

There was a large police presence in the neighborhood near the gas station, as they searched for the suspects.

Police are looking for surveillance video of the incident.