3 injured in overnight shooting near Oakland's Fox Theater, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Oakland on Sunday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at 19th St. and Telegraph Ave. near the Fox Theater.

The victims were taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition, police said.

The other two are in stable condition.

It's unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510)238-3728.