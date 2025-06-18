The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns to the Shoreline Amphitheatre!

The 37th annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with the San Francisco Symphony is returning to the Shoreline Amphitheatre, this time featuring soloist and ukulele virtuoso Taimane, with sounds inspired by the Hawaiian Islands.

For a chance to win a four-pack of reserved seating tickets, enter daily, Thursday, 6/19/25 through Sunday 6/29/25 by pressing the ENTER HERE button below. Tickets are for the fireworks show on Friday, July 4, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 6/29/25. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18+, living within the viewing area/DMA of KGO-TV (San Francisco). Prize includes four tickets to the show on 7/4/25 and a general parking pass. See Official Rules at www.abc7news.com for full details incl. eligibility & restrictions. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by KGO Television, Inc.

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

