6-year-old dies in San Leandro house fire that injured 5 others, officials say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 6-year-old was killed in a San Leandro house fire early Thursday morning that injured five others.

The fire broke out before 5:30 a.m. on Altamont Road in San Leandro.

Officials say three other children and two adults were injured in the fire. They were all transported to the hospital.

Fire crews did not have an immediate cause for the fire.

