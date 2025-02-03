67th Grammy Awards reformat show to help SoCal wildfire victims. See early Grammy winners list

LOS ANGELES -- The 67th Grammy Awards are taking place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and joy was felt from the start.

The show is taking different tone this year. As Los Angeles continues to recover from fires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands, the Recording Academy has reformatted its award show to benefit to help wildfire victims.

Leading nominee Beyoncé won her first award of the night for her song featuring Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted." It took home the country duo/group performance during the Grammy's Premiere Ceremony, where a whopping 85 awards will be handed out. It marks Beyoncé's first win in a country category.

Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx are among the early winners, collecting their first Grammy trophies.

Kenrick Lamar's ubiquitous "Not Like Us" was an early winner, receiving trophies for music video, rap song and rap performance. It marks his seventh time winning in the latter category.

Former President Jimmy Carter won a posthumous Grammy Award for narrating "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration," recordings from his final Sunday School lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia.

The Premiere Ceremony, a pre-telecast show, began with host/songwriter Justin Tranter setting the scene - giving out the first award of the day, best pop solo performance given to Sabrina Carpenter for "Espresso." It is her first Grammy win.

First-time winners were abundant. Soon afterward, Charli xcx also won her first two Grammys, in the best pop dance recording category for "Von Dutch" and best dance/electronic album for "BRAT."

Carin León won his first Grammy for his first nomination: Música Mexicana album (including Tejano) for his blockbuster "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1."

Amy Allen won the songwriter of the year, non-classical, a Grammy category that has only existed for three years. She is the first woman to win. Tobias Jesso Jr. won in 2023 and Theron Thomas won in 2024.

"The child in me ... is screaming and crying and laughing at the absurdity of this moment," Allen started her speech. "We are the engine that fuels the entire music industry," she said of songwriters past and present.

Sierra Ferrell won her first Grammys for Americana performance, Americana roots song, Americana album, and American roots performance. She pulled an acceptance speech out of scepter. "Honestly this is kind of hilarious," she joked after returning to the stage for a third time. "Yikes!" she started her fourth acceptance speech.

The energy was high from minute one: Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Pentatonix's Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo and Taj Mahal opened the premiere ceremony with a soulful rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Last night, at the annual pre-Grammy benefit gala hosted by Clive Davis, Mason jr. revealed the Grammys and its affiliated MusiCares charity has raised "almost $5 million in aid" to those in the music industry impacted by the wildfires.

"We're also going to recognize the resilience of our community and celebrate our first responders and do our very best to lift up this city that we love," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in his opening remarks.

The Grammys will seek to add to those donations.

Viewers and attendees will still see trophies handed out and a bespoke concert experience - but they will also watch the show raise awareness, drive donations and resources to funds that benefit people in need.

Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe will present a tribute to the late,legendary producer Quincy Jones.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fifth year in a row and history could be made when some of the biggest names in music gather. Here's some key things to know ahead of Sunday's show at the Crypto.com Arena:

Who's nominated at the 2025 Grammys

Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11 thanks to her acclaimed "Cowboy Carter" album, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Since 2023 she's also been the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career.

Is it finally her time to take home the top prize? If she wins the album of the year, she'll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century.

She capitalized on the Grammys spotlight by announcing her Cowboy Carter Tour late Saturday on Instagram and her website. No details on when it will start or which cities she'll visit were included, but the posts created an immediate frenzy.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx follow with seven nominations.

Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

Who's attending and performing at the Grammys

Carpenter, Eilish, Roan, Shaboozey, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Benson Boone, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform at the 2025 Grammys.

Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and Will Smith will pay tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones.

Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will also appear.

Taylor Swift, who last month wrapped her massive Eras tour, will be a presenter. Swift will not be performing.

Other presenters will include Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and the Red Hot Chili Pepper's Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith.

How many Grammys will be handed out tonight?

There are 94 categories to be awarded today. Of those, around 85 will be handed out during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, per host Justin Tranter.

Grammy nominees get engaged on the red carpet

As guests first began arriving for the 67th Grammy Awards, cheers erupted on the red carpet as two Grammy nominees celebrated their love with a proposal. Poet Todd Boss got down on one knee to propose to Grammy nominee Hila Plitmann on the carpet.

Plitmann, who is nominated for best classical compendium for her album "Mythologies II," said yes to Boss. Plitmann has previously taken home two Grammy awards. Boss is also up for a Grammy for his work on the album "A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad."

Here's a partial list of winners:



Best Pop Solo Performance

"Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Neverender," Justice and Tame Impala

Best Pop Dance Recording

"Von dutch," Charli xcx

Best Rap Song

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Performance

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"3" Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best R &B Performance

"Made For Me (Live on BET)." Muni Long

Best R &B Album

"11:11 (Deluxe)," Chris Brown

Best Traditional R &B Performance

"That's You," Lucky Daye

Best R &B Song

"Saturn," Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R &B Album

"Why Lawd?," NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knowledge)

Best Dance Electronic Album

"BRAT," Charli xcx

Best Rock Performance

"Now and Then," the Beatles

Best Rock Album

"Hackney Diamonds," the Rolling Stones

Best Remixed Recording

"Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)," FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Americana Performance

"American Dreaming," Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song

"American Dreaming,'' Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters

Best Americana Album

"Trail of Flowers,'' Sierra Ferrell

Best Bluegrass Album

"Live Vol 1.," Billy Strings

Best Folk Album

"Woodland," Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

"Kuini," Kalani Pe'a

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"One Hallelujah," Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr. G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"That's My King," CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

"More Than This,'' CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist

"Heart of a Human,'' DOE

Best Roots Gospel Album

"Church,'' Cory Henry

Best Country Solo Performance

"It Takes A Woman," Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

II MOST WANTED,'' Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song

"The Architect,'' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Video

"American Symphony"

Best American Roots Performance

"Lighthouse," Sierra Ferrell

Best Traditional Blues Album

"Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa," The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

"Mileage," Ruthie Foster

Best Música Urbana Album

"Las Letras Ya No Importan," Residente

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, "Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

"Boca Chueca, Vol. 1," Carin León

Best Tropical Latin Album

"Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)," Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Reggae Album

"Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)," Various Artists

Best Global Music Performance

"Bemba Colora," Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

Best African Music Performance

"Love Me JeJe," Tems

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"A Joyful Holiday," Samara Joy

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Producer of the year, non-classical

Daniel Nigro

Producer of the year, classical

Elaine Martone

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hans Zimmer, "Dune: Part II"

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

"Dreamer," Dave Chappelle