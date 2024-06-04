70 arrested after pro-Palestinian group occupies SF Israeli consulate

Dozens of people face trespassing charges for a protest at the lobby of San Francisco's Israeli Consulate.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Monday in San Francisco, according to police.

"Officers developed probable cause to arrest 70 suspects who refused to vacate the building," said the San Francisco Police Department. "There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident."

Shortly after 9 a.m., protesters occupied the first floor of the Israeli Consulate to the Pacific Northwest in San Francisco's Financial District.

The protesters first posted photos on social media shortly after 9 a.m. that showed the group with banners that read "Zionism Kills" and "Committing a genocide makes Jews less safe; Not in my name!" Other protesters gathered outside the building on the street.

The arrested protestors were taken to the county jail and the cited for trespassing and released, according to police.

Although arrests have been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.