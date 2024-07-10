ABC announces Fall 2024 premiere dates for hit shows, new dramas | See the full list

Dates have been released for "Dancing with the Stars," "The Golden Bachelorette" and Abbott Elementary."
ABC has announced Fall 2024 premiere dates for the network's action-packed fall, featuring fan-favorite series, new dramas and "The Bachelor" franchise's newest iteration, "The Golden Bachelorette."
"Monday Night Football" returns for select weeks beginning Sept. 9 featuring the New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers.
"The Golden Bachelorette" makes its debut Wednesday, Sept. 18, with new leading lady Joan Vassos.
A new season of Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning comedy "Abbott Elementary" joins the night Oct. 9, followed by the ABC News Studios docuseries "Scamanda."
A new season of ABC News' "20/20" premieres Friday, Sept. 20, and fans can dive into season 16 of "Shark Tank" starting Oct. 18.
All airdates below are listed are Eastern/Pacific time. New shows/specials are in bold. All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu, and "Dancing with the Stars" will also simulcast live on Disney+.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
7:30 p.m. College Football
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars" (simulcast on Disney+)
10:00 p.m. "High Potential"
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
8:00 p.m. "The Golden Bachelorette"
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
9:01 p.m. "20/20" (two hours)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
8:00 p.m. "9-1-1"
9:00 p.m. "Doctor Odyssey"
10:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"
8:01 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney"
MONDAY, OCT. 7
8:00 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"
9:00 p.m. "Press Your Luck"
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
9:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary"
10:02 p.m. "Scamanda"
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
8:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"