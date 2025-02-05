Job opening: DGA Director (Daily Hire)

Job Summary:

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources, and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education to health and safety to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring a greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and all of the greater Bay Area.

KGO-TV/ABC7 is seeking a dedicated Director that wants to join our team by working on live newscasts and local production.

The ideal candidate should have:

Operational knowledge and/or working experience with



Ross Overdrive Automation System



Vinten Robotics



Xpression graphics



Dalet systems.

A strong sense of newscast structure, significant hands-on experience operating in a computer assisted environment, the ability to work well under pressure, exceptional organizational skills, the ability to easily adapt within an organization, and solid people skills.

Actively seeks out challenges developing solutions independently, without waiting for instruction while focusing on outcomes rather than obstacles.

Job Responsibilities:

Direct daily newscasts and production as required.



Work closely with newscast producers, anchors, reporters, production and engineering staff.



Stage manager duties as assigned.



Other duties as assigned.

Education:

BA in Communications or equivalent preferred

Experience:

Minimum 5 years in television production

The hiring range for this position in San Francisco, CA is $718 per day to $2,907 per week (4/5 days). The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10111612 (KGO DGA Director - Daily Hire), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.