Job opening: KGO Weekends & Mornings Newswriter/Producer (NABET Staff)

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a creative newscast producer and newswriter! We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story development with reporters, non-linear desktop editing, booking live guests, writing stories and teases, and developing other editorial and production elements. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings. This newscast producer/newswriter will produce weekend morning newscasts, fill-in as a weekday morning newscast producer or write for the weekday morning newscasts. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. We are looking for active users of social media for newsgathering and understand how to use those platforms to build out stories and segments.

Responsibilities:



Formatting newscast rundown and stories, including graphics and video



Writing stories and teases for newscasts



Non-linear editing of video for stories and newscast teases



News editorial decision-making, including team meetings on daily news development



Monitoring social media and trending topics for newscast inclusion



Produce Weekend Morning Newscasts



Work overnight shifts 5 days per week



NOTE: Schedules are subject to change due to breaking news or other scheduling needs.

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum of three years of experience line producing at a local news station



Proven track record working under high-pressure situations with tight deadlines.



Diligent with strong editorial and production skills



Excellent verbal and written communication skills



Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change, especially during breaking news situations

Preferred Skills:



Knowledge of the Bay Area



Bilingual

Required Education:



High school degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education:



Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Communications or a related field

This position is covered under the ABC - NABET-CWA Master Agreement.

The Pay Range for this role is: $23.26/hour - $57.12/hour

The hiring range for this position in San Francisco, CA is $23.16 to $57.12 per hour based on a 40-hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10113786 (KGO Weekends & Mornings Newswriter/Producer (NABET Staff)), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.