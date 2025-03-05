Job opening: President & General Manager

Posted: 3/4
Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education, to health and safety, to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area.
The President and General Manager of KGO-TV is responsible for leading and advancing the local owned ABC television station in the San Francisco Bay Area market, managing the strategies and teams that drive audience and growth across platforms.
This executive will be at the center of KGO-TV's future success, upholding our commitment to quality journalism and the communities we serve while driving modernization across the organization, prioritizing an adaptable and inclusive culture that embraces change and innovation.
The General Manager will have a clear vision for the future of KGO-TV with the capability of communicating and executing that vision via hands-on leadership, optimism, strategic risk-taking and focused metrics of success. He or she will be a creative thinker who generates new ideas and understands how to maximize brands and resources to achieve market leadership. This includes developing strategies which evolve the KGO-TV brand from not only being the place to go for breaking news, but also where consumers can expect to find localized high quality, high impact journalism and content.
This executive will also work directly with the ABC Owned Stations leadership, and other businesses within Disney Entertainment Television as well as The Walt Disney Company to drive collective growth and success.
Responsibilities:
Basic Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications:
Required Education:
The hiring range for this position in San Francisco, CA is $412,000 - $552,500 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10115070 (President & General Manager - KGO), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.